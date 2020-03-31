Ruth L. Chavez

Ruth was raised in Winona and eventually met Merjildo through mutual friends. The couple was united in marriage May 3, 1952, in Winona. After getting married they moved to Colorado, for a couple of years, then moved back to Winona. While living in Winona, Ruth was employed at The Watkins Company, St. Mary’s University and Meijers Food & Drug. Ruth and her husband also worked at a manufacturing plant that had to modify their operation to make ammunition during the Korean War. In 1968, the family settled in Red Wing, where Ruth began her 17 year career driving a school bus for Lee Lines. She loved seeing kids every day and always had a big smile for each of her passengers. Ruth enjoyed making jewelry, crocheting and multiple other crafts. Merjildo and she attended countless craft shows in their free time, where she could display her beading and crocheting projects.