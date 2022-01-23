Ruth Irene Bublitz

Ruth Irene (Haake) Bublitz passed at age 100, peacefully, and went home into the arms of Jesus on January 18, 2022.

She was born on June 10, 1921, on the home farm on “Haake Ridge.” She is the daughter of Frank and Alma (Frohberg) Haake.

As a young girl, Ruth, her brothers, and sisters, would walk to East Burns Valley and Winona to go to school from their family farm on the ridge. She was confirmed at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in 1936. During World War II she worked at a Remington Round Ammunition Plant in Kansas City, Kansas and as Rosie (Ruthie) the Riveter in Denver, Colorado. On October 20, 1945, she married the love of her life, Norman William Albert Bublitz at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church. Together they had four children.

She was a long time member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. Her greatest joy was her family and anyone else who walked through the door. She had a unique talent with words that made us all smile. Over the years she has made so many things that she shared with others. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren remember the cookies, pies, and the strawberry and grape jam. She would get up at 4:00 in the morning to make breakfast for the family deer hunters up to age 99. The day before she died she even made cookies with help for her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her younger brother, Roy Haake (age 99); her children and their spouses: Gloria (Peder) Dressel, Sandra (William) Struve, Byron (Shanna) Bublitz, and Cynthia (Wayne) Dosier; and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Norman Bublitz; her brothers: Erhard, Alfred, Otto, and Frank Jr; her sisters: Dora Fritz, Linda Habeck, Erna Wilbur, Elsie Brodrick, Adella Yaedke, and Evelyn Bergler; her grandson, Christopher Squires and her great grandson, Daniel Shuck.

She taught us to approach life with joy, humor and forgiveness.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Winona. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the church. A meal will be shared after the service, followed by interment at the Hart Lutheran Cemetery. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements.