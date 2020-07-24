SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — Funeral services will be 1 p.m. today, July 24, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, for Ruth F. Gottschalk, 95, of Sauk Rapids, who died Tuesday, July 22, 2020, at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. The Rev. John Beck and the Rev. Paul Cloeter, will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the church in Sauk Rapids.