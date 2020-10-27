Ruth Evelyn (Chapel) Boyum, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus-Rochester, Minn. Ruth was born to Lloyd Sr. and Lula (Ray) Vix April 25, 1933, in Hokah. She grew up and lived the majority of her life in the Houston area, where she graduated from Houston High School. She had four children with her first husband, Richard Chapel. She was married to Donald Boyum and later divorced.

Ruth grew up in a primarily dairy farming family. Throughout her life, she worked in the areas of finance, bookkeeping/secretarial, and then made farming the mainstay of her business career. Ruth was also a real estate broker, appraiser, and the owner of “Ruth’s Realty” in Houston.

Ruth was a member of the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, where she served as WELCA president, Sunday school teacher, and participated in Bible study groups. She was an active leader in 4-H with her children. Ruth was a very civic minded person participating in various state and county organizations, such as the Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau, real estate and Appraisal Associations.