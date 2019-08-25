Ruth D. Lilla, 91, of Winona passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living.
She was born July 1, 1928, in Hart Township, Winona County, to Gust and Lillian (Warnken) Ledebuhr, and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. Ruth was united in marriage with Sylvester Lilla on Sept. 8, 1956, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Winona, and he preceded her in death Dec. 26, 2005.
Ruth was employed for 32 years with Watkins in Winona, and following retirement, she enjoyed doing demonstrations at various local grocery stores, and was a member of St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She was an avid bowler and was proud to be a member of the Winona Bowling Association’s 600 Club. She will be remembered for her enjoyment of going shopping and together with Syl, she looked forward to going out to eat and trips to the casino.
Ruth is lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Clarence, Ervin, Arthur, Ed, Raymond and Elmer Ledebuhr; and Harold Warnken; and sisters, Laura Mueller and Doris Cierzan.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Ruth will be laid to rest in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
The family respectfully requests that memorials be directed to St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Ruth’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.