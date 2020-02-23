GALESVILLE/DODGE, Wis. — Ruth Ann Jaszewski, 78, of Galesville and formerly of Dodge, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.
Ruth was born in Missouri on Aug. 4, 1941, to Joseph and Dorothy (Clark) Kujak. She was united in marriage to Paul Jaszewski at Sacred Heart in Pine Creek, Wisconsin, on Nov. 20, 1958, and together the couple raised six children. Ruth worked as a marketing associate for TRW Automotive in Winona for many years. In her retirement, Ruth joined her daughter Lori and worked at Severson & Associates. She enjoyed scrapbooking, playing cards, researching genealogy and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved volunteering with the Gilbert Brown Foundation and compiling beautiful fundraising baskets for a variety of charitable events, including Sacred Heart Church.
Ruth is survived by her son, John (Maureen) of Dodge; daughters, Lori (Rick) Severson of Galesville, Lisa Black of Ettrick, Wisconsin, Linda (Todd) Halverson of Galesville, Mary (Michael) Hauser of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, and Bonnie (Mickey) Wood of Ettrick; grandchildren, Tina, Bill (Nikki), Becky (Ryan), Danielle (Dave), Jordan, Jaclyn (Karl), Joshua, Bella and Tori; great-grandchildren, Calvin, Ashtyn, Wyatt, Landon, Brea, Harper, Maeva, Nash, Bowie, Blaze, and one on the way; brother, David Kujak of Dodge; two sisters, Mary (Roger) Spittler of Galesville and Karen Radomski of Winona; and sister-in-law, Alice Wicka of Winona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul in 2005; and brother, Richard Kujak.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Creek, with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, where there will be a 7 p.m. rosary and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Pine Creek. A celebration of Ruth’s life will continue at Champion’s Riverside Resort, following fellowship at church.
Memorials in Ruth’s honor may be directed to the Gilbert Brown Foundation, P.O. Box 228, Ettrick, WI 54627. To express condolences to Ruth’s family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.