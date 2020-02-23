Ruth Ann Jaszewski

Ruth was born in Missouri on Aug. 4, 1941, to Joseph and Dorothy (Clark) Kujak. She was united in marriage to Paul Jaszewski at Sacred Heart in Pine Creek, Wisconsin, on Nov. 20, 1958, and together the couple raised six children. Ruth worked as a marketing associate for TRW Automotive in Winona for many years. In her retirement, Ruth joined her daughter Lori and worked at Severson & Associates. She enjoyed scrapbooking, playing cards, researching genealogy and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved volunteering with the Gilbert Brown Foundation and compiling beautiful fundraising baskets for a variety of charitable events, including Sacred Heart Church.