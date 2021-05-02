STOCKTON — Ruth A. Hinton, 99 of Stockton, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Benedictine — St. Anne in Winona. She was born July 5, 1921, in Winona to Victor and Anna Marie (Schneider) Gaspard. She attended St. Peter’s Grade School and Loretto High School in Caledonia, Minn. While living in Caledonia, she met George W. Hinton in 1937. They married Dec. 6, 1939. They moved to Winona and later became lifelong residents of Stockton. Both were employed by Behrens Manufacturing Co. for many years. She enjoyed life to the fullest.

Some of her interests were sending cards and letters to family and friends. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, plants and flowers which she shared with many friends and family members. She was a member of the Stockton Area Promotional Group and Cemetery Association.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; grandson, Darell Hinton; son-in-law, Anthony Jilk; and two brothers, Norman and Robert Gaspard.

She is survived by her daughter, Georgia Ann Jilk of Houston, Minn.; sons: William (Kathy) of Dover, NH, Kenneth (Jai) of Waseca, Minn., and Donald (Vicki) of Winona; nine grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Katie Ladawig.

Private family services will be held. Ruth will be laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery in Stockton, Minn. Please leave a memory of Ruth and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.