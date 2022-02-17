 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudie Spitzer

ST. CHARLES, MN—Rudie Spitzer, 82, of St. Charles died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, St. Charles. A visitation will be at the church from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. Friday and 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. Saturday. Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com

