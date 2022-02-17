ST. CHARLES, MN—Rudie Spitzer, 82, of St. Charles died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, St. Charles. A visitation will be at the church from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. Friday and 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. Saturday. Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com