Roy William Fried Jr., 89, of Arcadia died on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Gunderson Medical Center, La Crosse. He was surrounded by the love of his family as he passed.

Roy was born in the Fried home on March 28, 1932, in the town of Cross, Buffalo County, to Roy and Elsie (Krackow) Fried.

He attended grade school at the one-room schoolhouse in Eagle Valley, later graduating from high school in Fountain City, WI. After high school, he managed the family farm with his brother, Donovan, and in his late 20s worked as a welder for Hossfeld Manufacturing Co. in Winona, MN. His ambition and love of talking to people carried him into the life insurance business for many decades selling to rural families in Wisconsin. While successful at many things, his greatest joy came from working on the family farm in Eagle Valley. He maintained the farm into his 80s, prior to becoming ill with Parkinson’s disease.

Roy was formerly married to Mary Neville of Winona, MN and they had two sons together. They eventually divorced but remained friends. Roy remarried a decade later to Elaine (Gamoke) Fried of Arcadia, WI. Roy became a stepfather to Elaine’s four daughters. He and Elaine lived at their Arcadia residence until he moved into Bluff View Memory Care facility in Holmen, WI in 2019.