Roy F. Galewski, 95, of Goodview died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Lake Winona Manor, Winona.
Roy Francis was born Aug. 6, 1924, in Trempealeau, Wis., to Vince and Rose (Eckel) Galewski. He graduated from Galesville High School, Galesville, Wis., in 1941. On Nov. 13, 1943, he married Joan M. Malles and they had two sons. Roy was employed by the Corps of Engineers at Lock & Dam 5 for many years and retired after being the supervisor for 18 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged February 1946.
He is survived by a son, Bill (Elaine) Galewski, Eau Claire, Wis.; two granddaughters; and four great-grandchildren; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Steven; and a brother, Paul.
Services and interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Winona and Fountain City, Wis.