MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Roy “Bud” L. Compton, 84, died at home in Marysville on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on March 30, 1925, his family moved to Winona at age 2.
Roy enlisted in the Army Air Corp cadet program while attending Winona Senior High School. After graduation in June 1943, he was sent to Sheppard Field, Texas, for basic training, then transferred to the college training unit at Utah State University. He was selected for navigation school and sent to Hondo, Texas.
Assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron during World War II, aircraft mechanical problems forced bailout over Hungary. Captured, he was ultimately confined in Stalag 7A in Mooseburg, Poland. This camp was liberated by the U.S. forces in April 1945, and Roy was able to make his way back to Minneapolis.
While on active duty post World War II, Roy saw duty in both North Korea and Vietnam. He was retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Col. at the age of 40.
Military decorations include, Air Metal w/3 OLC, EAME Campaign, WW II Victory, American Campaign, Korean Service, UN Service, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, Good Conduct Medal, AF Reserve Medal, National Defense Service, AFLSA/3 OLC, Air Force Commendation Medal and POW Medal.
Post Air Force, Roy moved his family to Whidbey Island, Washington. He worked for Alaska Airlines, then became Whidbey Island County assessor. Always involved in the community, he was member of the following, Washington State Assessors Association, United Way, Retired Officers Association, American Ex-Prisoners of War, Rotary, Masons, Scottish Rite and the Shrine.
Roy was married to Margaret (Peg) Walker for 58 years. Margaret died in 2004. Roy remarried twice, Mary Ester Kelly and Nathalie Compton. Roy and Margaret had four children, Wanda L. Maxey, Pennsylvania, Douglas E. Compton, Orange, California, Roy L. Compton Jr., St. Louis, and Myra J. Compton, Marysville. They had six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no funeral services. Burial with military honors, will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 24, at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Covington (Kent), Washington, 98042.
A reception will follow the honors ceremony at Tahoma Hall, 23806 190th Ave. SE, Suite 103, Kent, Washington, 98042. Directions at: tahomahall.com. Please RSVP if you are planning to attend (myrajcompton@outlook.com).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to, Arlington Rotary Foundation, PO Box 3592, Arlington, Washington, 98223.