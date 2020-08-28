MINNESOTA CITY, Minn. — Rosey Jonsgaard, 62, of Minnesota City, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. Rose Mary Haack was born June 10, 1958, to Emil and Loretta (Adler) Haack in Wabasha. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School through eighth grade and graduated from Plainview High School. She went on to cosmetology school in Winona but found it necessary to take a better paying job after some time. She began working at the Holiday Inn of Winona as the head housekeeper. She later took a job as a custodian at St. Mary’s University and continued working there for 30 years until her illness forced her to retire. On April 30, 1999, she married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Allen Jonsgaard. Hard work, love, and faith in Christ was written into her DNA. Rosey enjoyed spending time with family, especially her son, Christopher from her first marriage. Rosey had a green thumb and could seem to revive any struggling plant she picked up on a sale. Just as she nurtured plants, she nurtured people. She enjoyed being with family, gardening, window shopping, her dogs, and volunteering at The Edge Church, where she was a member. Rosey often hosted sister trips at her home in Winona which were always a highlight. Her sisters loved being together creating new memories as well as reminiscing the old. They enjoyed shopping, especially garage sales, and just being with each other. Rosey never enjoyed traveling too far from home but her sisters were one of the few people who could get her away from Winona. Rosey always thought the best of people and you never heard her complain or talk poorly of others. She was a true Christian and lived to serve her Savior every day in deed and in thought. She was a loving mom, stepmom, grandma, and great-grandmother. Her loving, warm, generous spirit will be missed along with her beautiful smile.