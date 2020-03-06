Rosemary Smith Duran, 97, died peacefully in her sleep at St. Anne Extended Healthcare in Winona Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Rosemary was born in rural Winona County, to Edwin and Ada Smith. She spent her early years on Homer Ridge in Winona County. After graduating from Winona Senior High School and Winona State College, she taught school in western Minnesota, before returning to Winona. She worked for many years at the Steak Shop restaurant and later at Linahan’s Restaurant in Winona.

She is survived by her sister, Beverly Douglas of Winona; her two sons, Dale Duran of Winona and Denis Duran of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Brenna Duran Chu and Lauren Duran Tomesh, both of Phoenix, Ariz.; and four great-grandchildren, Jade, Nico, Colter and Willow, all of Arizona.

Rosemary was a long-time member of Central Methodist Church and had served in several volunteer organizations in Winona. She was a voracious reader and prized her Winona Public Library membership card. In lieu of cards or flowers, please support The Friends of the Winona Public Library and leave a little extra tip for your favorite waiter or waitress.

The family would like to thank the staff of Calista Court and St. Anne’s Hospice for their help.