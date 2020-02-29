×
Rosemary Duran, 97, of Winona died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at St. Anne’s Extended Health Care in Winona. There will be no services and a private burial at a later date. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family, and a full obituary will follow.