Rosemary Duran, 97, of Winona died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at St. Anne’s Extended Health Care in Winona. There will be no services and a private burial at a later date. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family, and a full obituary will follow.

