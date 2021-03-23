Rosemary Ann Winczewski

Rosemary graduated from Winona High School and went to work at J.R. Watkins in the secretarial pool. Rosemary and Tony were members of St. Mary’s parish where Rosemary was an active member in the ladies guilds, school activities and also worked in bazaars and served funeral meals. She and Tony prayed the rosary together every day of their married life and she continued the tradition after Tony’s passing. She worked for Morel Jewelers in the china (bridal) area, at Hallmark, and Dan’s Flower Gallery. When things got ultra-busy at the Winona County Abstract Company, she assisted in typing for her husband. Rosemary was active in the Women Jaycees and Knights of Columbus and served many dinners, luncheons and socials. She was active in the Women’s Bowling League at Westgate Bowl.