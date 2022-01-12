WINONA, MN—Rose Marie Smith, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community, Winona, MN.

Rose Marie was born, May 26, 1927, in Winona, MN to Marie Rose (Grams) and Frank Anthony Tushner. She attended St. John’s Catholic Grade School and graduated in 1945 as Valedictorian from Cathedral Girls Catholic High School, which is now Cotter High School, and went on to attend the College of St. Teresa. She was the first Winona Winter Carnival Snow Queen in 1945.

On May 30, 1948, she married Arnold J. “Ted” Smith at St. John’s Catholic Church. Together they had three children: Douglas, Kathy, and David.

She worked as a secretary in the Student Union at WSU for 25 years.

She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Columbian Women, volunteered at St. Anne’s, was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church serving as a Hospitality Minister and Money Counter, Girl Scout Leader, Medjugorje Prayer Group, Bible Study, Bridge and a member of a special Card Club that played for over 50 years.

Rose Marie was a world traveler and particularly loved traveling to Europe and to the cities where her great grandparents came from in the Czech Republic. She loved sewing, knitting and crocheting.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Ted, and her brothers: James and Frank Tushner, Jr.

She is survived by her children: Douglas (Elaine) Smith, Forest Lake, MN; Kathy (Daniel) Bork, Lexington, KY; Dr. David (Mollie) Smithson, Kansas City, MO; grandchildren: Fr. Jason Smith, L.C., Fr. Aaron Smith, L.C., Stephanie (Nathan) Beheler, Paul Bork, Eliza (Robert) Burns, Maria Smithson, Kate Smithson, John Paul Smithson, and Madeline Smithson; great-grandchildren: Claire and Ella Burns; sister Barbara Tuzinski; sister-in- law Val Tushner; and nieces and nephews.

She loved her family and we love her!!

A special thank you to the staff at Benedictine Living Community- Winona and Winona Health Hospice Care for their loving care of Rose Marie.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 6:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. with funeral liturgy and rosary held at 7:30 p.m. at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, MN.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Winona, MN, with the visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Her grandsons Fr. Jason and Fr. Aaron Smith will be officiating. She will be interred at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1303 W Broadway, Winona, MN 55987; Macular Degeneration Research, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871; or Legionaries of Christ, 2460 Opdyke Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.