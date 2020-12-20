Rose Marie Bronk

Rose Marie is predeceased by her parents, August and Florence Jereczek; husband, Paul Bronk; and sister, Donna Boberg. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Herber, sister, Marianne Goree; and brother, James Jereczek. She also is survived by her children, Beverly Martin, Ruth Boling, Teresa Perko, Donald Bronk, Ronald Bronk, Carol Bronk, Joseph Bronk, Margaret Stanton, George Bronk, and Elizabeth Walsh; and many, many, grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.