GALESVILLE/BLAIR, Wis. — Rose M. Mish, 100, of Galesville, formerly of Blair, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.

Rose was born Feb. 29, 1920, in the town of Burnside, Trempealeau County, to John and Anna (Kabus) Marsolek. She married Henry P. Mish Nov. 14, 1945, in Independence. He died April 10, 1967.

Rose worked in an ammunition factory in Milwaukee, during World War ll. After the war ended, she moved back to Independence and married Henry P. Mish. The couple farmed in rural Independence and Ettrick, until Henry died in 1967. She moved to Blair and worked as a certified nurse’s assistant at Grand View Nursing Home until retirement. She then moved to Galesville to be closer to her daughters.

She enjoyed gardening and was an avid walker. She loved the Green Bay Packers and country music.

Rose is survived by her son, Daniel (Debra) Mish of Fond Du Lac, Wis.; two daughters, Jean Mish and Nancy Johnson, both of Galesville; two sisters, Marion Pronschinske and Eleanor Suchla, both of Independence; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews; and her good Packers buddy, Don Bautch.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Leonard and Robert Marsolek and infant brother; sisters, Valeria Mish and Angeline Klimek.