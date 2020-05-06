× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rose M. Kowles, 82, of Winona passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Adith Miller Manor, Winona Health Campus, Winona.

Rose Marie was born Sept. 8, 1937, in Hibbing, Minn., to Ralph and Marie (Odde) Barber and she graduated from Keewatin High School. She attended Hibbing Community College and classes at Saint Mary’s University, Winona. On June 23, 1956, she married Richard Kowles, in Keewatin, Minn., and together they raised five children.

Rose and Richard formerly lived in Spring Valley, Minn., Ham Lake, Minn., and in 1972, they moved to Winona. They purchased an 1899 dwelling in Gilmore Valley, that had been the Gilmore Valley Country Schoolhouse for 50 years. They then renovated the abandoned schoolhouse back into a home and Rose furnished the vintage house entirely with early American furniture.