Rose M. Kowles, 82, of Winona passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Adith Miller Manor, Winona Health Campus, Winona.
Rose Marie was born Sept. 8, 1937, in Hibbing, Minn., to Ralph and Marie (Odde) Barber and she graduated from Keewatin High School. She attended Hibbing Community College and classes at Saint Mary’s University, Winona. On June 23, 1956, she married Richard Kowles, in Keewatin, Minn., and together they raised five children.
Rose and Richard formerly lived in Spring Valley, Minn., Ham Lake, Minn., and in 1972, they moved to Winona. They purchased an 1899 dwelling in Gilmore Valley, that had been the Gilmore Valley Country Schoolhouse for 50 years. They then renovated the abandoned schoolhouse back into a home and Rose furnished the vintage house entirely with early American furniture.
She took time to tend her flower gardens, arts, crafts, antiques, live theater, entertaining and fine cooking. Rose played the piano, trombone, and occasionally the organ. Her interior decorating was complemented by her ability to knit, sew, and upholster the antique furniture that she acquired. No challenge was too big for her to tackle and master. She was employed 26 years at Saint Mary’s University, starting in the library department and later in the business office, retiring in 2000. Rose also was the co-owner of Country Comfort Antiques, Winona, for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; her children, Douglas Kowles (Sandy), Winona, Greg Kowles, New Orleans, La., Debora Erickson (Jim), Eyota, Minn., Jeanne Rye (Mike), Longmeadow, Mass., Brian Kowles (Eileen), Downers Grove, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Kowles of Lake Zurich, Ill., Dylan Rye of Denver, Maxwell Rye of Longmeadow, Reed Erickson of Eyota, Carmine Erickson of Eyota, Brooke Kowles of Winona and Venessa Kowles of Winona; and one great-grandchild, Nazareth Kowles of Lake Zurich.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the current limitation on gatherings, there will be a memorial service at a future date after the restrictions have been lifted.
Memorials can be directed to: Saint Mary’s University, 700 Terrace Heights, Winona, MN 55987 or Adith Miller Manor, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona, MN 55987 or Alzheimer’s Association MN-ND, 7900 West 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
