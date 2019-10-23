Rose Ann Adamczyk, 76, of Winona passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until a Christian wake service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Private family burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
