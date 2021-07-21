WINONA—Ronald (Ron) John McGuire (78) of Winona died unexpectedly on July 17, 2021. Ron was born on April 3, 1943, in Hibbing, MN, to Walter and Dorothy McGuire.

After graduating from Hibbing High School in 1961, Ron continued his education at Trinity University in San Antonio, Tex. and St. Cloud State University in Minn. where he earned his Bachelor’s degree. He then received a Master’s in social work from Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL, obtained additional training from the University of Hawaii, and annually attended the International Symposium on Child Abuse in Huntsville, AL.

Ron married Kathleen (Stuntebeck) McGuire from Hibbing on August 7, 1965, and they moved to Winona in 1972 where Ron worked first with Marriage and Family Counseling and taught part-time at Winona State University. In 1985, Ron opened The Ron McGuire Family Therapy Center where he touched countless lives.

Traveling with Kathy was a passion. Ron loved baseball, fishing, golfing, reading, gardening, and listening to music along with many other interests. He loved to make people laugh and had a unique sense of humor that his family adored. He gave the best hugs.