Ronald Fuglestad

Ronald “Fugee” Fuglestad of Winona passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Ron was born in Cooperstown, N.D., Dec. 15, 1948, to Marvin and Evelyn Fuglestad. He is survived by his sons, Derek (Elizabeth) of Chatfield and Drew (Emily Tofstad) of Winona; sisters, Nola (Frank) Morawiecki, Winona, Debra Fuglestad, South St. Paul, and Annie (Ross) Lewis, Winona. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Judee (Gary) Brone, Fountain City, Lori Sylvester, Winona; and nephew, Jesse Brone.

Fugee was a born athlete and holds football records at Winona Senior High. He was a tremendous wrestler and an outstanding baseball player. Ron went on to play sports at Winona State University where he graduated with a degree in education. He was named to the All Century Football Team at WSU. Fugee was a marathon runner for many years. He ran 13 marathons including Boston, Twin Cities and Grandma’s in Duluth.

Fugee was an avid golfer and was known to be the first person on the course at Westfield. He was also known at the fitness club and was there bright and early every morning to make his rounds-exercising and flirting with the ladies!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}