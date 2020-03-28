Ronald Fuglestad

Ronald “Fugee” Fuglestad of Winona passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Ron was born in Cooperstown, N.D., Dec. 15, 1948, to Marvin and Evelyn Fuglestad. He is survived by his sons, Derek (Elizabeth) of Chatfield and Drew (Emily Tofstad) of Winona; sisters, Nola (Frank) Morawiecki, Winona, Debra Fuglestad, South St. Paul, and Annie (Ross) Lewis, Winona. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Judee (Gary) Brone, Fountain City, Lori Sylvester, Winona; and nephew, Jesse Brone.
Fugee was a born athlete and holds football records at Winona Senior High. He was a tremendous wrestler and an outstanding baseball player. Ron went on to play sports at Winona State University where he graduated with a degree in education. He was named to the All Century Football Team at WSU. Fugee was a marathon runner for many years. He ran 13 marathons including Boston, Twin Cities and Grandma’s in Duluth.
Fugee was an avid golfer and was known to be the first person on the course at Westfield. He was also known at the fitness club and was there bright and early every morning to make his rounds-exercising and flirting with the ladies!
For many years, one of his favorite things to do was attending WSU football games with his dad. Ron was devoted to his parents and cared for his mom during the last years of her life. He inherited his dad’s Cadillac and took pride in keeping it immaculate, taking it to the car wash every day! He was even featured in their advertisements with his photo and testimonial.
Ron loved his grandchildren, Isabelle, Morgan, Chloe, Javier in Chatfield and Skyler and Mia “Little Evie” in Winona. They called him “Gron” and went to nearly every activity they had. Gron especially enjoyed their sporting events.
Fugee worked at Bay State Milling Company, St. Mary’s University and The Bridges Golf Course. After retirement, he helped his son, Drew, with his landscaping and snow removal business.
A service will be held at a later date. Ron loved the Winona Public Library and spent a lot of time there. Memorials can be directed to: Friends of the Library, PO Box 1247, Winona, Minn. 55987.
Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com.
