Ronald Dean Hewett, 78, of Winona died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus. He was born Nov. 7, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Lester and Mae (Hoffer) Hewett. He met his wife, Mary Engel, on a blind date while they were both attending South Dakota State University. They were married March 6, 1966. He obtained his B.S. degree in biological sciences at Brookings and then moved to St. Paul where he continued his education at the University of Minnesota, earning a degree in pharmacy. In 1970, they made their home in Winona. Ron practiced pharmacy for over 38 years in Winona, and Wautoma and Arcadia, Wis. During his time as a pharmacist he saw the transition from manual typewriters to electric typewriters to computers, and finally to the use of a pharmaceutical ROBOT. Ron loved fishing, deer hunting, and visiting with his neighbors. He took great pride in having a well-groomed yard and well-maintained vehicles. Ron was a gear head at heart and loved cars. He and Mary enjoyed a number of cruises and international travel with their travel group from Merchants Bank. He was a proud lifetime member of the Elks Club. Ron was exceptionally proud of his children. He had four grandchildren whom he loved very much. He was taken from his family too soon and will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Mary; children, Tonii (Joe) Simmons and Jon (Tracy) Hewett; grandchildren, Cullen and Aidan Simmons and Ty and Marni Hewett; sister, Sharon Hewett; and nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kieran Simmons; and sister, Virginia Holden. A private family service will be held at a later date for Ron. Cards may be mailed to Hoff Funeral Home, C/O Ronald Hewett Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, Minn. 55987. Please share a memory of Ron and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.