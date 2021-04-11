MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Ronald A Schmidt, 75, of Minneapolis passed away at home Thursday, April 1, 2021. Ron was born July, 22, 1945, in Winona to Carroll and Bette (Rost) Schmidt. He was a graduate of Winona High School (1963) and Winona State University (1974). He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and Germany 1966-1969. Ron worked as a purchasing agent for manufacturers in Winona and Jacksonville, Fla., and then for Honeywell in Minneapolis. He retired from running the copy center for a consulting company in Minneapolis in 2010.

Ron was an avid birder and neighborhood helper. He was a kind, thoughtful and gentle man who proudly served his country and community and will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Roberta Jordan; and son, Michael; brother, Gary of Winona; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Owen of North Mankato, Minn.; and sister, Nancy Hilton of Winona.

Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery this summer, followed by a celebration of life at the family home.

In lieu of flowers or other memorials, consider a gift to Haven Housing, a social service agency focusing on emergency family shelters and supportive housing, at 1803 Bryant Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55411.