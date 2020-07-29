INDEPENDENCE — Roman J. Przybilla, 94, of Independence died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Gundersen Health Center, La Crosse. Mass of Christian Burial (with COVID-19 guidelines) will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence. Burial with military rites will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. COVID-19 guidelines for the Mass are posted on the funeral home website.
Complete obituary can be found at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.