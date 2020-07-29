INDEPENDENCE — Roman J. Przybilla, 94, of Independence died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Gundersen Health Center, La Crosse. Mass of Christian Burial (with COVID-19 guidelines) will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence. Burial with military rites will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. COVID-19 guidelines for the Mass are posted on the funeral home website.