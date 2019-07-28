ARCADIA — Roland “Rollie” Albert Sobotta, 87, of Arcadia passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Rollie was born in Arcadia, Sept. 18, 1931, to Albert and Clara (Pierzina) Sobotta. After graduating from high school, Rollie attended a year at St. Mary’s College, where he played baseball. Rollie also enlisted in the National Guard. He married Renita Sura Aug. 11, 1956, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Independence and together they owned and operated the Arcadia Feed Mill, for 43 years. Rollie enjoyed watching his son’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, playing baseball, watching the Packers, Badgers and local athletic events, golfing, cooking, grilling and bass fishing. Rollie was an active member of Holy Family Parish, where he served as an usher, sang in the choir and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. His work-ethic, love of sports statistics and competitive edge will be missed by all of the lives he touched.
Rollie is survived by his sons, William (Cindy) Sobotta of Folsom, Calif., Michael (Colleen) Sobotta of Arcadia and Paul (Sandra) Sobotta of Arcadia; nine grandchildren, William and Nicholas Sobotta, Meghan (Adam) Murphy, Mitchell (Ivy) Sobotta, Taylor (fiancé, Dustin Sorrentino) Sobotta, Kendra (Taylor) Mathias, Kyle Sobotta, Mikaela (Bryce) Koval and Kathryn Sobotta; two great-granddaughters, Hattie Murphy and Kinley Mathias; and brother-in-law, Herman Sura of Fountain City, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Renita in 2017; and sister-in-law, Jane Sura.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Holy Family Parish, with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, rural Arcadia. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.