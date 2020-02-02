JORDAN, Minn. — Roger L. Zaugg, 77, of Jordan passed Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. A time of gathering will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with reception following all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 S. Marschall Rd., Shakopee. Survived by wife, Joyce; children, Nikki Hohmann, Rick, Rob, and Jenny Heinen, Ryan (Colleen) Batteman; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill Zaugg, Marvella (Larry) Wickman, Beth Zaugg. Preceded by parents; infant brother, Kem; and sister-in-law, Connie.
You have free articles remaining.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, BallardSunderFuneral.com.