MONDOVI, Wis. — Roger Allen Schmidt, 87, of Mondovi passed away surrounded by his family Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Hillview Senior Living, Mondovi. Roger was born May 18, 1932 to Harvey and Isabella Schmidt in Waumandee, Wisconsin. He had three brothers and two sisters, Estella (Earl) Bonow, Delores (Irvin) Ledebhur, Eugene, Richard and Darle. He married Shirley Muller on Dec. 1, 1956, in Galesville. They lived in the surrounding area for 12 years, and then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for 22 years before moving back to Wisconsin to Oak Valley in Fountain City in 1988.
Roger served in the Air Force from 1950-1954 as a Military Police Officer and served during the Korean War. He worked as a factory worker, farmer, electrician technician and electrician. When they lived in Iowa, he worked at Rockwell Collins. He has been a member of Faith Bible Church, Robins, Iowa, and Calvary Baptist Church, Winona.
Roger loved his “Gater” utility vehicle rides, visits with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing cards and bowling. While living at Hillview, he enjoyed Wii video game bowling and Greenseth tournaments with the other residents. Roger loved the competitions that Hillview had between the other assisted living centers and helped bring many first place trophies to Hillview.
Roger was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He also enjoyed the time he had with his niece, Jan Schmittfranz, who helped him with many things while he lived at Hillview. Roger also enjoyed the many visits with his brother, Darle.
You have free articles remaining.
He will be greatly missed by his family, as well as by the staff and residents of Hillview and the staff of St. Croix Hospice. Until we are reunited in Heaven.
Roger and Shirley had five children, Bruce (Ruth), Valerie, JoAnne (Jim) Pruitt, Joel (Shelli) and Jimmy; grandchildren, Amy (Steve) Bennett, Rebecca (Brandon) Allen and Robert (Tiffany); great-grandchildren, Daniel, Alice, Grace, Emily, Connor and Christopher. He is further survived by a sister, Delores Ledebhur; brother, Darle; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; sister, Estella; brothers, Eugene and Richard; daughter, Valerie.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma Chapel with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Chaplain Gary Preston of the American Lutheran Home, Mondovi will be officiating. Roger will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Shirley, following the service at Waumandee Public Cemetery. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.