Roger Milton Baer

Roger was born on November 10, 1934 at the family farm south of Fremont, to Paul and Olga Baer. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1952 and went on to the University of Minnesota where he was a proud member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science and Agricultural Economics. Roger volunteered for the United States Marine Corps; his active duty and reserve service lasted from 1958 to 1962. In 1963 he married his love, Rita Torkelson, whom he honored and cherished throughout their 58 year marriage. Roger was a keen supporter of agriculture and was an active member of the Minnesota Farm Bureau, Minnesota Corn Growers Association, and the Minnesota Jaycees. His passion for farming was evident to all who knew him. In 1970, Roger was selected as Minnesota’s Outstanding Young Farmer, and through OYF he made many life-long friends from across the country. Roger was also passionate about education and served for 16 years on the Lewiston School Board. He was well known and celebrated at the Winona County Fair, being awarded Farm Family of the Year (1989), King (2009) and inducted into the Hall of Fame (1997). Roger’s love of family and Christ were the center of his life. He was a man of faith who was always committed to his church, Trinity Lutheran Church of St. Charles. He was happiest when his family was gathered together. Roger made new friends wherever he went and was a joy to be around. He was a wonderful husband, father, “papa” and friend, and he will be greatly missed for his wisdom, humor and grace.