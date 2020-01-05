BELOIT, Wis. — Roger F. Lutz, 89, of Beloit passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Sun Valley Terrace.
He was born Sept. 18, 1930, in Winona, the son of Fred and Anna (Wilkins) Lutz. Roger attended school in Winona. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Roger married June L. Hegard on March 28, 1953, in Winona. She predeceased him on March 18, 2019.
Roger was employed as a truck driver for many years with several trucking companies, including Gateway Transportation and Yellow Freight Companies. He enjoyed collecting bikes. Roger was a member of the Teamsters #710 and Central States Unions.
Survivors include his children, Bruce (Mary) Lutz, Robert (Julie) Lutz both of Winona, Cindy (Robert) Carey and Dan Lutz both of Beloit; grandchildren, Bradley, Kelly, Jesse, Amanda, Rebecca, Michelle, Anne, Andrew and April; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters and brother, Patricia Lutz, Bonnie Lutz both of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, Delores (Walter) Martin of Rochester, Minnesota, and Bill (Marlos) Lutz of Durand, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Carol Lutz of Sparta, Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; daughter-in-law, Ginger Lutz; brother, Jim; sisters, Dorothy Lutz and Betty (Henry) Stephen.
Funeral service for Roger will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, with Pastor Norman Starks officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
