Roger Bernard Rolfing, 86, of Winona passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at St Anne’s Extended Health Care due to complications from COVID-19. Roger was born April 27, 1934, in Wilson Township, Minn., to Ben and Florence (Koenig) Rolfing. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1952. Afterwards, he briefly worked in Milwaukee, Wis., then came back to Winona to start a 41 year career at Lake Center Switch Company (aka TRW). He started as a press operator then began an apprenticeship to become a tool and die maker. Roger was a loyal employee and rarely missed work. He was also a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and attended many of the Catholic churches in Winona during his lifetime.

Roger grew up on the farm in Wilson Township among 10 other brothers and sisters. On the farm, he was known as the “Kool-Aid Man” to nieces and nephews, for always making Kool-Aid for them to drink. He also worked in the field bailing hay, tilling the garden, cutting wood, or whatever needed to be done to help out.