WINONA — Roger Allen Carlson, 88 of Winona passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born in Blairstown, Iowa, on May 1, 1933, to William R. and Evelyn S. (Ransom) and was very active in the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs.

In 1947, he moved with his parents to the family farm near Fort Ransom, North Dakota. There, he attended high school, graduating in 1951.

He attended one year at Valley City State Teachers College and taught in a one room country school in Ransom County, North Dakota.

In 1955, he joined the Army. He took basic training in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, then radio repair school in Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey. Later, while stationed in Germany, he developed a strong interest in travel and foreign languages.

After his discharge, Roger moved to Los Angeles and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geography from UCLA. He worked for a time in Los Angeles in the aviation industry, which included the NASA Apollo moon landing program.

In 1965, Roger entered a Ph.D. program at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. In 1967, he accepted a job as assistant professor of geography at Winona State College and in August moved to Winona.

In 1968, he joined a program in African Studies. In 1969 he went to Africa, and the island of Madagascar where he did research for his doctoral dissertation. In 1972, Roger was accepted into the Fulbright-Hayes Teacher Exchange Program. He and his family spent the 1971-72 school year in England, where he taught geography at the Brighton College of Education.

Returning to Winona, Roger earned his Ph.D. in geography in 1973. He was eventually promoted to full professor and chairman of the Winona State University Department of Geography, a position he held for 10 years. During that time he developed new courses in Cultural Geography, Climatology, Map Reading, Cartography and Remote Sensing.

His love of travel took him to all 50 states and many foreign countries. A trip around the world in 1989 raised the number of countries visited to 70. An avid photographer, he took photos during his travels and integrated them into his classroom teaching.

Roger was a member of professional organizations including the Association of American Geographers, the American Society of Photogrammetry and the Wisconsin Council for Geographic Education where he presented numerous professional papers. Roger was a long-time member of the Winona Area Barbershoppers. He sang tenor in several quartets which performed locally including Pair A Docs and Sound Tradition. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, the Winona Elks Lodge #327 and a charter member of the Kiwanis Sunrisers. Other interests included wood working, coin collecting, athletic events at Winona State and spending time with his grandchildren. Many will remember him for his quick sense of humor, always trying to make people laugh.

In September 1981, Roger and Myra K. Wehrenberg Nustad were married. They were married for 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Homer and Gorden; and four grandchildren: Jared and Jessie Bowman, Benjamin and Joshua Nustad. He is survived by his wife, Myra; children: James (Teresa) Carlson, Dianne (Larry) Bowman, Christopher (Angie) Carlson, Eric (Christine) Nustad, Timothy (Deborah) Nustad, and Bruce (Carissa) Nustad, Jr.; grandchildren: Brandon, Crystal, April, Jayna, Josie, Jacob (Angel), Rachel (Brandon), Sarah, Alexander, Matthew, Jordan, Ethan, Anya, and Caleb; and great-grandchildren: River, Remi, and Theia.

A visitation will be held from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Friday April 29, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, Winona, followed by a 3: p.m. funeral service at the church. Officiating will be Reverend Katherine Chatelaine-Samsen. He will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com