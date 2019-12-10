KELLOGG — Rodney Swan Evans, 73, of Kellogg passed away at his home Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was born Dec. 27, 1945, in Wabasha, to John and Vera (Erickson) Evans.
He grew up and attended school at Wabasha County Rural District #95, and then Elgin/Millville High School, graduating in 1963. On June 22, 2019, he married Theresa Erickson in Winona.
Rodney was a Labor Union Organizer, and worked at DiAcro in Lake City, Jostens in Red Wing, and Heat-N-Glo in Lake City. He lived 23 years in Lake City and the last 15 years in Kellogg, spending his entire lifetime living in Wabasha County.
You have free articles remaining.
Rodney is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Evans, of Minnesota City; stepson, Francis (Lisa) Fletcher of Sparta, Wis.; four stepgrandchildren, Logan, Marissa, Shawn and Bethany; two brothers, Kenneth (Rita) Evans of Maple Grove and Logan (Joan) Evans of Minneapolis; and his cat, Miss Fluffy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother.
The funeral service for Rodney Evans will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Church of Christ in Plainview, with Pastor Bob Blanshan officiating. Burial will be in the Little Valley Cemetery in rural Plainview. Friends and family may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, at the Church of Christ in Plainview.
Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.