Robert William (Bob) Hilton

Bob was born on August 25, 1929, in Galesville, the middle of three children born to Price and Edith (Perring) Hilton. He and his siblings worked the family farm, where they learned the value of hard work, respect, honesty, and a commitment to family that would carry through a lifetime. Except for his last few months spent at the Pigeon Falls Healthcare Center, Bob lived his 91+ years on the Hilton’s Century Farm. The farm was originally purchased by his grandparents, William Price and Mary Hilton in 1919, where the three generations would live and work together.

Bob graduated with the Galesville High School class of 1947. In high school, he was active in FFA and basketball. He lived life on a steady routine of: chores at 6:00 a.m., breakfast at 7:00 a.m., coffee at 10:00 a.m., dinner at noon, lunch at 3:00 p.m., supper at 6:00 p.m., work outside until 9:30 p.m., to bed at 10:00 p.m. This routine, won him the vote for the youngest looking at a class reunion and never wavering much from his weight at high school graduation! At age 17, he started driving for his father’s business, Hilton Trucking. Along with hauling peas, lima beans and sweet corn for the canning factories, he had a milk route through the Hardies Creek area that stopped at about 20 farms to pick up milk cans and deliver them to the Galesville Creamery. We recently heard from a fellow driver, Mr. Weir of Centerville, that he was so thankful for Bob when he had a milk can route and his truck had broke down. He told Bob about it and Bob said, “If you help me get my route done first, we can take my truck and I will help you get your route done.” Bob was always doing things like that to help others.