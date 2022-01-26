Robert Walter Raz Dr

WINONA, MN—Dr. Robert Walter Raz, 88, of Winona, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living Winona, MN.

While Bob earned the title Dr., he only used that title in academia and preferred to be called Professor on campus and Bob everywhere else.

Bob was born July 15, 1933, in Detroit MI, to Walter and Rheo (Black) Raz. He graduated from high school in Detroit, received his bachelor’s degree from University of Michigan Ann Arbor, MI, his master’s degree from Wayne State university, Detroit, MI, and his PhD at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI. He honorably served his country in the Army Security Agency, US Army.

Bob began his teaching career at Winona State University as a professor in the English department at Winona State University, where he taught for over 20 years. Bob was a member of Brookside Church of Christ, Winona for many years. Where he was very active as a song leader, Bible teacher and Counselor. He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. He contributed articles for Power of Today, a devotional magazine.

Bob was very fond of Winona and his position as a College Professor. He also met, fell in love with Jean Atwood Hervey. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 18, 2021. Their love and devotion reached so very many people.

He is survived by his wife Jean, a grandson Joshua Thomas Hervey, a daughter-in-law Katherine Hervey Lisk.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Rheo Raz, Jean’s parents Harold and Millie Atwood, a daughter Heidi Gaye Hervey, a son Todd Atwood Hervey and granddaughter Sara Anne Hervey.

A celebration of life will be Saturday February 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. At Brookside Church of Christ 109 Debi Lei Dr. Visitation during the reception. Masks are encouraged.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral home and Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.