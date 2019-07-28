{{featured_button_text}}

ATKIN, Minn./WINONA — Robert W. Kulas, 72, of Aitkin and formerly of Winona died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. www.srtfuneral.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert W. Kulas
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.