ATKIN, Minn./WINONA — Robert W. Kulas, 72, of Aitkin and formerly of Winona died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. www.srtfuneral.com.
ATKIN, Minn./WINONA — Robert W. Kulas, 72, of Aitkin and formerly of Winona died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. www.srtfuneral.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.