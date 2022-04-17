PEPIN, Minn. — Robert M. Hanson, age 90, of Pepin, formerly of Alma, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Care Center in Wabasha, Minn.

Bob was born on July 16, 1931, in Chatfield, Minn. He was the son of John and Edna (Herrmann) Hanson. He was one of five brothers. Bob grew up in Whalen, Minn., and graduated from Lanesboro High School. After school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served stateside until he was honorably discharged. His most favorite military experience was when he got to fly to Las Vegas on a DC1 aircraft to watch an A-Bomb be tested.

After the military, Bob went to work at Dairyland Power in Alma, where he met his future wife, Nora Ingalls Herrmann. Bob and Nora were married on November 17, 1963, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alma. He helped raise Nora’s two young children, Douglas and Christine, as if they were his own. Bob owned and operated Hanson Marine in Alma where he sold and repaired small engines for snowmobiles and boats. Later, Bob and Nora moved to Pepin where he farmed for 25 years. For the last three years, Bob has been a resident of St. Elizabeth’s Care Center in Wabasha. Bob enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, hunting, shooting trap, reloading shells, collecting guns and fishing. He also liked watching NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers. Bob was proud of the fact that he was a member of the Alma American Legion Post #224 for over 59 years. Most of all, Bob loved to spend time with family and friends. He could usually be found at his grill.

Bob is survived by his children: Douglas (Barbara) Herrmann of Calistoga, Calif., and Christine Herrmann of Burbank, Calif..; his beloved granddaughter, Mona Nash of Burbank, Calif.; one great-granddaughter, Mimi Nora Christene of Burbank; two brothers: John (Marlyn) of Chatfield, Minn., and David of St. Charles, Minn.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nora; and two brothers: LuVerne and Everett.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.