Robert John Timmons

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 19, 2021, at the age of 75. He loved to travel, most of all on his motorcycle, and made several trips out West and to Alaska. He rode in 49 states and most of Canada. Bob grew up in Winona and always considered it “home.”

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Johanna Timmons, also of Winona.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Michael Timmons and daughter, Kasha Timmons; his nieces; nephew and many cousins.

We are very grateful to the University of Tennessee Hospice Services and their care of Bob over the past nine months.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Tennessee’s Hospice Promise Foundation, 4435 Valley View Drive, Suite 104, Knoxville, TN 37917.