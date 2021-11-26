WINONA—Robert John Schultz, age 95, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Lake Winona Manor.

He was born on August 27, 1926, in Winona, to Bernard and Mildred (Wieczorek) Schultz. At the age of 17, Bob joined the Navy, honorably serving his country during World War II, and was stationed in Okinawa. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Neville-Lien Post 1287 of Winona, serving as a member of their funeral honor guard for many years.

Bob was united in marriage with Leona Mrachek on August 30, 1947, and she preceded him in death on February 1, 1997.

He earned a certification as a radio repairman, and he was a member of the Winona Amateur Radio Club and of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Bob owned and operated the LB Bar in Winona’s east end, was employed with the Green Bay and Great Northwestern Railroad, and later worked as a maintenance engineer at Winona State University until his retirement.

Bob’s favorite hobby was fishing the Mississippi River, taking family photos, and he especially took great pleasure in seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Bob is lovingly survived by his children: Roberta (Bill) Weifenbach, Nancy (Jim) Loth, and Rebecca (John) Grindland; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Holmay; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. The Rev. Msgr. Thomas J. Hargesheimer will officiate. Following the Mass, military rites will be conducted outside the Basilica by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Neville-Lien Post 1287 of Winona. A family burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests no flowers, and instead they would appreciate memorials to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.

Bob’s family would like to extend their special thanks to the staffs of Lake Winona Manor and Winona Health Hospice for the excellent care and support that he received.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Bob’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.WATKOWSKI-MULYCK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.