BLAIR/ARCADIA, Wis. — Robert James Neitzel, 86, of Blair and formerly of Arcadia died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Grand View Care Center in Blair.

Robert was born Dec. 30, 1934, in Fountain City, Wis., to Albert and Mary (Hund) Neitzel. Bob married Eunice Bortle July 13, 1957. Together they farmed in rural Arcadia and raised eight children.

Bob has served his country during the Korean War. After his service he came home to his wife and his son and began farming. During his life, Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and riding his motorcycle. He belonged to the Iron Butt Association “riding 1000 miles in a 24-hour period.” Eunice enjoyed riding with Bob, making many trips to South Dakota and traveling the country. His was also known to be a jokester.