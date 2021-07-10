Robert Hahn

LUTSEN—Bob Hahn, age 79, of Lutsen, Minnesota, passed away June 30, 2021 at Shorehaven Senior Living in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by Trudy, his wife of 54 years, and his parents, Henry and Margaret Hahn. He is survived by his son, Rob Hahn (Bridget); daughter, Kristin Altenburg (Scott); grandchildren: Melody Collins, Bobby and Patrick Hahn, and Emily and Stephanie Altenburg; and great-granddaughter, Sophie Altenburg; sisters: Jacqueline Williamson and Kelly Hughes; sister-in-law, Jackie Kovach; nieces: Kaitlin Kovach and Marnie Williamson; nephews: Matt Williamson (Allison) and Christopher Hughes; as well as other relatives and countless friends.

For years, Bob was a CPA in Winona, Minnesota and volunteered at local Catholic churches and schools. He had a passion for nature, history, travel, NASCAR racing, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. A graduate of Notre Dame (Go Irish!), Bob also enjoyed watching ND football games and, as family and friends know, he always remained very calm while doing so.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 10 E. 5th Street, Grand Marais. Visitation at the church one hour prior to Mass. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.

A very special thanks to the caring staff at Shorehaven Senior Living, VITAS hospice, Prestige Transportation and St. Bruno’s Catholic Church of Dousman, Wisconsin.In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John’s Church.