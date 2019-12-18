Robert George Pavek, 96, of Winona died at his home Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Bob was born in Winona, Sept. 11, 1923, to parents George and Violet Pavek. He was the oldest of five children. Bob graduated from Winona High School in 1941. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. After his discharge, he got a job with Northwestern Bell (later US West) where he worked until his retirement. On Sept. 10, 1949, he married the love of his life, Edith Mae Noeske. They raised two sons, Richard and John. Edith died in 1990.
Bob was very active in Freemasonry and for more than 50 years, he was a member of Winona Lodge #18 AF and AM, Scottish Rite, York Rite and Osman Shrine. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Winona. Bob enjoyed building and tending to his bluebird houses, swimming at the Winona YMCA, watching his beloved Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Twins, participating in parades every summer with the Shrine Dragon Patrol, spending time on the river and traveling. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle and big brother.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and sisters, Virginia Strand and Delores Corey. He is survived by his sons, Richard (Renee) Pavek and John (Kris) Pavek, both of Rochester, Minn.; granddaughter, Maddie Pavek, Minneapolis; brother, Donald (Virginia) Pavek, Janesville, Wis.; sister, Audrey Holien, Buffalo City, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, 1476 W. Broadway St., Winona, with a Masonic service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the First Congregational Church, 161 W. Broadway St., in Winona, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona, with military rites provided by the American Legion Leon J Wetzel Post 9.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.