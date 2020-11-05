Robert George Emmons, 88, of Winona passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his son’s home in Mazeppa. Bob was born May 20, 1932, to Cecil and Anna Emmons.

When Bob was 17, he enlisted in the National Guard and served in active duty for two years. On June 6, 1953, he married Marion Odegaarden and together they made their home in Goodview. He was a member of Goodview Trinity Lutheran Church and the Winona American Legion.

Bob worked as a maintenance man at Watlow for 40 years. He could fix anything and took great pride in his vast knowledge of being a jack-of-all trades.

Bob loved camping, card nights, and gardening. While living at Brookdale Assisted Living and Zumbrota Care Center, Bob enjoyed caring for all the flowers and plants.

Bob is survived by his children, Julie Emmons, Gail (Sherri Wiech) Emmons, and Tim (Cassandra) Emmons; grandchildren, AJ, Stacy, Jessica, Chelsea, Brittany, Brandon, Owen, Caleb, and Levi; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marion; and sister, Marion Holtzworth.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center led by the Rev. Allan Horn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Bob will be laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the VFW Post 1287. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Please leave a memory of Bob and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.