Robert ‘Bob’ W. Gahnz

RUSHFORD — Robert “Bob” W. Gahnz, 95, of Rushford died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford.

There will be a funeral service for Bob at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hart. Burial will be in the Brand Cemetery at Hart. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the church.

Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford is assisting the family with arrangements.

