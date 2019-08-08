On Friday, July 19, 2019, my wise friend and beloved husband, Robert “Doc” Walter Kulas, left this world that had become so very difficult for him to live in. He stayed with us as long as he possibly could, before he entered a better world, where he could be free of the huge disability he handled with such amazing grace, humility and incredible courage. He was a source of strength, happiness, protection and provision. Doc provided steadfast companionship and remained cheerful and helpful to the end.
He was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Winona and moved to Detroit at the age of 6 and moved back to Winona at the age of 12. He joined the Navy in September 1963 and transferred to the Marine Corps in 1964. Doc was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He spent 10 years off and on in the service and was awarded the Silver Star, two Purple Hearts, two Presidential Unit Citations, a Combat Action Ribbon and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. He retired medically disabled from combat.
Over the years he lived in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina and on the road in a bus conversion and several RVs. Doc was united in marriage to Pamela Green, and together they bought a farm with a lake in Northern Minnesota.
He was the executive director of Washington State All Veterans Memorial from 1986 to 1988. He enjoyed his pets, traveling in an RV and feeding wild birds. Doc was a generous and caring friend and confidant of many. He lived his life with vigor, intensity, compassion and dependable generosity. He is greatly missed and truly was one of a kind.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria (Thurman); father, Roy Kulas; and stepmother, Florence Kulas.
Doc is survived by his wife, Pamela Kulas of Aitkin and Winona; two daughters, Vanessa Karli of Stanley, North Dakota, and Danica Bambenik (Jon) of Winona; and many other relatives and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Winona VFW Post 1287, 208 E. Third St.
