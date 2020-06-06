Robert Bruce Hungerford

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. —- Robert “Bob” Hungerford, 87, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at The Home of The Good Shepherd, after suffering from Alzheimer’s. Bob was born in 1933 in Glens Falls, N.Y. where he also graduated, Class of 1953. He served in the U.S. Army, 1953—1955. A distinguished pianist and Professor Emeritus at W.S.U., 1966-1995. Due to the COVID, no public visitation or funeral services held. Friends are invited at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, for a graveside service at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Rd., Queensbury. Condolences to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, N.Y. 12804, or www.bakerfuneralhome.com to view full obituary now and tribute video after Monday services.