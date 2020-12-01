Robert Brown

BUFFALO CITY, Wis. — Robert (Bob) Brown, 92, of Buffalo City passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Bob was born May 9, 1928, in Winona, to George and Gladys (Webber) Brown. Bob grew up in Winona and was the eldest of eight boys. After school he entered an apprenticeship program at Lake Center Industries to become a tool and die maker where he retired in 1990. On Nov. 30, 1949, he married Betty Sass and shortly after moved to Buffalo City where he built a house that would become his family’s home. He enjoyed fishing, hunting with his dog Belle, boating, gardening, the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers, and annual family road trips throughout the U.S. and Canada. In his shop he built everything from boats, trailers and go-karts to a horse-drawn sleigh. Most of all he enjoyed his children and grandchildren. His kind and caring ways will provide his family with memories for a lifetime. His family would like to extend their gratitude to Pastor Mark Wilde of Christ Lutheran Church, Cochrane, Wis., for his spiritual care and counseling, Sugar Loaf Senior Living and Winona Health Hospice for the compassionate care they provided him.