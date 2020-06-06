Robert Brom

ROLLINGSTONE — Robert “Bob” P. Brom, 79, of Rollingstone passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona. For those who wish to attend, please meet before 9:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home’s new location of 376 East Sarnia St. in Winona. We will then go in procession together to the cemetery. Please practice social distancing.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
