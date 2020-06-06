Robert Brom

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona. For those who wish to attend, please meet before 9:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home’s new location of 376 East Sarnia St. in Winona. We will then go in procession together to the cemetery. Please practice social distancing.