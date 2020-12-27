Robert Bollant

He found Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior July 31, 1974, after attending a Saturday morning men’s Bible study for two years and being involved in the Catholic Charismatic renewal. He continued to be involved in several men’s Bible studies and coed Bible studies, along with intercessory prayer groups, at Faith Assembly and Pleasant Valley. He served as an Elder at both Faith Assembly and Pleasant Valley. Bible study and intercessory prayer captured his heart during his retirement years. Faith, family and friends were Bob’s priorities. He was a master soul winner. Many will thank him in heaven for introducing them to Jesus. He was consumed with mentoring others and making disciples for Jesus. Jesus, and His word was his treasure. His legacy is his family and friends, who are now passionate Christ followers, because of Bob’s life, his example, prayers, faith and love. His life was rich, full and blessed. He fulfilled his calling and purpose. He was and is “Best Ever.”