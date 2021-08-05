August 13, 1927 - August 3, 2021
Robert “Bob” Mauer, 93, of Elba died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare in Winona. Bob was born August 13, 1927, in Elba to Nicholas and Florence (Rinn) Mauer. Bob lived his entire life in Whitewater Valley. During WWII he drove the German prisoners of war from their camp near Elba to work for area farmers. Near the end of the war Bob entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea as a part of the Japanese Occupation Force. Following the war Bob worked for the DNR at the Crystal Springs fish hatchery. Where he worked with Black Bill. In 1950, Bob and his brother became the third generation owning and managing Mauer’s Tavern in Elba. Bob and Adeline Rhodey were married in Elba, November 27, 1948. He was an avid outdoorsman, taking pride in knowing every square inch and every rock in the Whitewater Valley. Bob was a man of strong faith and a lifelong member of the Catholic Church receiving all of his sacraments at St Aloysius parish in Elba.
Bob was a co-founder of the Whitewater Sportsman’s Club and helped organize the Klondike Days celebration. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, and of the St. Charles American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts.
Survivors include eight children: Jim (Bernadette) Mauer of Elba, Tom (Sharon) Mauer of Plainview, Nancy Roberts of Elba, Mike (Beth) Mauer of Elba, Diane (Morrie) Mauer of Fairfax, Susie (Scott) Rell of Hopkins, Lisa (Greg) Thoe of Kasson and Scott (Kim) Mauer of Navarre, FL, 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Adeline in July of 2019, a brother, John Mauer, a sister Jean Majerus, son-in-law, Ivan Roberts and his parents.
A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with the Reverend Tim Biren officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles and 10:00–11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. A beer toast for Bob will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The St. Charles American Legion and VFW Posts will conduct military graveside honors at the cemetery.