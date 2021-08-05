Robert “Bob” Mauer, 93, of Elba died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare in Winona. Bob was born August 13, 1927, in Elba to Nicholas and Florence (Rinn) Mauer. Bob lived his entire life in Whitewater Valley. During WWII he drove the German prisoners of war from their camp near Elba to work for area farmers. Near the end of the war Bob entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea as a part of the Japanese Occupation Force. Following the war Bob worked for the DNR at the Crystal Springs fish hatchery. Where he worked with Black Bill. In 1950, Bob and his brother became the third generation owning and managing Mauer’s Tavern in Elba. Bob and Adeline Rhodey were married in Elba, November 27, 1948. He was an avid outdoorsman, taking pride in knowing every square inch and every rock in the Whitewater Valley. Bob was a man of strong faith and a lifelong member of the Catholic Church receiving all of his sacraments at St Aloysius parish in Elba.